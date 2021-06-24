Desjardins Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Boralex stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

