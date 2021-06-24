Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $243.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.81. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $140.79 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -552.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

