Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $159.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

