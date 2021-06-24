Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT Raised to $35.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target hoisted by Dawson James from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

