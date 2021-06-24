NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NWG stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

