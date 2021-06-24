Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.17.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $263.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

