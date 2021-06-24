easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Sell” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 973.60 ($12.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,969.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

