Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.68.

DVN opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

