Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. Invitae has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,400. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.