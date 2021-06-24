Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.60. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 388,364 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
See Also: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.