Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.60. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 388,364 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

