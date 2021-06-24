PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 5.6%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 1,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.