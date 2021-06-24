Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.84 million and a PE ratio of 118.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

