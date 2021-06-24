Schrödinger Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the typical volume of 394 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,153,842.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,598,000.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

