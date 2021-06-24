Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:SPFR opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $17,420,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $15,166,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,164,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

