FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

