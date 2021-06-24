Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Transportation Average ETF Put Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 335% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT opened at $260.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.19. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

