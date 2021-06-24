vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

