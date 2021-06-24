Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher alumina costs. These costs are expected to increase Century Aluminium's operating expenses in 2021 and weigh on its margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense. Its stretched valuation is another concern. “

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CENX. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CENX stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.