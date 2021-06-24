Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brady Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brady in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Brady stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

