Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.76. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

