Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at CSFB

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) received a C$50.00 target price from analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

SCR stock opened at C$26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.25.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

