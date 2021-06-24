Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

