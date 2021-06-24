BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$4.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.28.

Shares of NVA opened at C$3.71 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.88 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

