Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.58.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.