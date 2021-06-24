Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symrise in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

