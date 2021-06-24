PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 237271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.