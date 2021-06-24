Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

ETR:1COV opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

