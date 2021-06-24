NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective raised by Seaport Global Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NRG. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

