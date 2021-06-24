LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNXSF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $67.55 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.