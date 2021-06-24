SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 29.8% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $14,550.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

