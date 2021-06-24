UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.43 ($8.74).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.81 ($11.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.