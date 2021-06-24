Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

