Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,441 put options on the company. This is an increase of 463% compared to the average volume of 789 put options.
UTZ opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
