Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,441 put options on the company. This is an increase of 463% compared to the average volume of 789 put options.

UTZ opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

