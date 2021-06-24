Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,707 to GBX 2,056. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,719.57 ($22.47), with a volume of 962677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,855.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

