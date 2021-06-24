Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OESX. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.