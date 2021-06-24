Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

