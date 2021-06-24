JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases £19,890.86 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson bought 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,890.86 ($25,987.54).

Alexa Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Alexa Henderson purchased 59 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09).

LON JSGI opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of £275.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.58. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

