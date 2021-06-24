National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

