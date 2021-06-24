Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

