$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $4.04. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

