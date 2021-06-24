Wedbush Weighs in on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

