B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Everi stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

