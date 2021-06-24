Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IVERIC bio by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

