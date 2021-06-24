Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Boosted by Analyst

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

