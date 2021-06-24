Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.