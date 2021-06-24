McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

