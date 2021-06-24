HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of HCM stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

