HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
Shares of HCM stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.06.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
