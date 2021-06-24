Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) to Hold

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Kirin alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirin (KNBWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.