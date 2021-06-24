CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The firm has a market cap of £196.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.68. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).
About CentralNic Group
