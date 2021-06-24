CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The firm has a market cap of £196.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.68. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

