Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

APT stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -1.61. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.